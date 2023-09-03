Keep pests off your pet with the best flea and tick medicine for cats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Cats have been ingrained into internet culture, and now you can see them outside the comfort of your bed, with all of their silly antics, and for a good cause.

CatVideoFest 2023 is in Kentucky for Labor Day Weekend.

The festival is a compilation reel of cat videos pulled from hours of submissions and sourced from animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses.

“CatVideoFest 2023 is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters, and raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local animal welfare organizations,” reads the festival website.

The festival is being held in Lexington on Saturday, with encore shows on Sunday and Monday.

CatVideoFest 2023 showtimes:

Saturday, Sept. 2, at 4:40 p.m., 6:10 p.m., and 7:40 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3, at 1:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4, at 1:20 p.m.

The festival is raising money for cats in need through partnerships with local animal welfare organizations. Kentucky Theatre said they are partnering with Halfway Home Rescue, Inc. They said a portion of every ticket sold would be donated to support their efforts.

All three of Saturday’s main shows will also have kitty visitors from Halfway Home Rescue.

Visit kentuckytheatre.org for tickets or visit the CatVideoFest 2023 website to find other participating theaters in Kentucky.