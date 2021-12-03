State director retiring after forty years

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – A director who had worked under four consecutive governors will soon be retiring.

Governor Andy Beshear announced the pending retirement of Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, also known as KYEM. Dossett will be retiring after a career of over 44 years in public service to the Commonwealth of Kentucky and Louisville Metro Government.

“Director Dossett is an MVP on Team Kentucky. We are so fortunate to have had his leadership during this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, as well as the many natural disasters our state has faced over the same time period,” said Gov. Beshear. “That’s in addition to his 42 years of service to Kentuckians before COVID-19 struck, which prepared him to be the leader we needed in this moment. Director, thank you.”

Director Dossett began his career with Kentucky Emergency Management in 2009 as a regional response manager, and continued service as the division logistics chief in 2011. Director Dossett also served as the private-sector program coordinator, and in this position, he developed a nationally recognized best practice model for the integration of public-private partnerships and alliances in disaster response. In 2015, Director Dossett received the first National InfraGard Award for Public-Private Sector Innovation in Washington, D.C.

Director Dossett will retire at the end of the year and transition to a position as the Director of the Consortium for Emergency Services Technology group, a division within the eight-state Central U.S. Earthquake Consortium, also known as CUSEC. Dossett has served as chair of the CUSEC Board of Directors for the past three terms and is the lead for the architecture development of the newly founded public-private partnership technology group. He also plans affiliation with other non-governmental organizations with a focus on emergency services. “I’ll miss the challenges and rewards of helping others, but look forward to the next chapter working to assist an expanded EM audience,” said Director Dossett.