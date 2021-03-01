State of Emergency declared in Kentucky due to flooding

KENTUCKY (WEHT) Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Sunday due to extremely heavy rainfall across the commonwealth throughout the weekend. The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is activated and monitoring reports from county emergency services agencies.

The Kentucky National Guard has been activated and is responding to assist with high water emergencies.

Rounds of heavy rain occurred Sunday night. Most of this additional rainfall is likely to become runoff, leading to the threat of flash flooding. In addition, areal flooding of streams and creeks is likely, along with additional instances of river flooding.

Some basic safety tips for flooding awareness:

Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters – TURN AROUND. DON’T DROWN!

Do not drive over bridges that are above fast-moving floodwaters. Floodwaters can scour foundation material from around the footings and make the bridge unstable.

Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 1 foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

If there is a chance of flash flooding, move immediately to higher ground.

Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

(This story was originally published on March 1, 2021)