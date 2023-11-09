HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency as wildfires have been identified across the Commonwealth, primarily in Eastern Kentucky.

According to Kentucky Emergency Management, drought conditions have increased wildfire threats statewide. Weather forecasts predict the possibility of more fires across Kentucky.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry is coordinating response efforts and says there are 31 active fires that are currently being worked on although they are continuing to spread. There are also 36 contained fires that require some level of action. Furthermore, the Division says there are 44 fires that are labeled controlled fires, which have been managed.

The Governor’s executive order allows the state to activate resources including Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard to help protect families and communities as needed. The state’s Emergency Operations Center has also been activated to Level 4.

“We are taking action to make sure that Kentucky families and communities have the resources they need,” said Governor Beshear. “We appreciate everyone on the front lines stepping up to fight the fires, and we pray for their safety and that these fires can be put out quickly.”

In addition, Governor Beshear has activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the Commonwealth can report price gouging to the office of the Attorney General.

You can view current details on the most active wildfires and local states of emergency here. For information on wildfire preparedness, click here. Around-the-clock crisis counseling and emotional support resources are available through the Disaster Distress Helpline.