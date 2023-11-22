HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone in the Tri-State area to be on the lookout for an escaped murder suspect out of Pulaski County, Kentucky.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Samuel Baker of Somerset was under house incarceration and awaiting trial when he removed his ankle monitor and fled his home in a red Chevy Corvette in the early morning hours of Wednesday November 22 while also carrying a firearm. Police say that the Corvette was later recovered.

Authorities say Baker had been indicted in April of 2021 on several charges, including murder, for the shooting death of Robert Claunch in Faubush. Baker had been given a bond reduction in August of 2023 and was allowed to remain detained in his home with the ankle monitor.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says that Baker is now believed to be traveling in a black Dodge Grand Caravan in the company of 28-year-old Adriana Brown. Police say he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Adriana Brown

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that if Baker is spotted or if his whereabouts are known, they should call 911. Do not approach him under any circumstances.