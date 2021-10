Striking bourbon workers scheduled to vote on new contract

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, members of Local 23D Union picket in front of Heaven Hill Distillery in Bardstown, Ky. Workers at one of the world’s largest bourbon producers, are scheduled to vote on a new contract on Saturday, Oct. 23, six weeks after walking out. The company announced a tentative contract agreement with the union representing striking workers on Friday(Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Striking workers at one of the world’s largest bourbon producers are scheduled to vote on a new contract with Heaven Hill on Saturday. About 420 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D went on strike about six weeks ago.

They formed picket lines at the company’s operations in Bardstown, Kentucky, after rejecting a previous contract proposal. The dispute revolved around health care and scheduling.

The company and union officials announced a tentative agreement on Friday, just days after the company signaled it intended to start hiring permanent replacement employees for bottling and warehouse operations.