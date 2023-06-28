HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A study done by HotSlot.com states that Kentucky is among the luckiest lottery states.

Researchers say HotSlot’s study analyzed data which showed all Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot winners, and their respective locations, to see which states have been most lucky based on the number of winners per 1,000,000 people. Researchers note data has been sourced from the MegaMillions and Powerball websites, respectively.

Researchers say they found that Delaware is the luckiest state of all, with a total of 10 winners, which, when accounting for population, means there are 10.34 winners per 1,000,000 people. The data the study had was for Powerball, however, and not Mega Millions. The study says Kentucky ranks last out of ten, with 18 winners with a population of 4,468,402, meaning there are 4.03 winners per 1,000,000 people. The study says there was data available for Powerball winners as opposed to Mega Millions.

As for the rest of the states in the Tri-State, Indiana comes in fourth place on the list, with the most winners in the list with 41, with 39 Powerball winners and two Mega Millions winners. Officials note that however, since this list accounts for population, it comes in fourth with 6.13 winners per 1,000,000 people. Meanwhile, Illinois did not place on the list.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for HotSlot said, “It is interesting to see how despite some states having marginally lower populations, they have still seen many winners. Especially when this is compared to the largest states like Texas and California, which aren’t even featured in the top ten. While the chance of winning big is still slim, there is a fascinating comparison in the sheer number of winners the smaller states have seen, the ‘luck’ here is evident.”