KENTUCKY (WALLETHUB) – Wildcats fans will likely not be surprised to find out how much Kentuckians love to quit, but a new study from WalletHub has placed Kentucky at the top of their list.

According to their data, Kentucky had the highest weighted resignation rate as well as the highest resignation rate over the latest month. However, Kentucky was only the fifth highest in resignations when looking at the rate over the last 12 months.

Elsewhere in the Tri-State, Indiana ranked 18th highest weighted resignation rate and Illinois was in 37th place. Illinois also had the tenth lowest resignation rate over the last 12 months.

