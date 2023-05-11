HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Summer is almost here, which means event organizers will begin planning outdoor concerts and festivals across the country. And one study from AirportParkingReservations says this is good news for Kentucky residents.

The site collected data on the number of festivals in each state, crime reports, average weather, the cost of Smirnoff and other factors to determine which states were the best for festival lovers. According to their data, Kentucky was ranked in fifth place overall for festivals, due to 4,383 hours of sunlight on average a year and low crime levels.

Elsewhere in the Tri-State, Illinois was ranked as the 16th worst state for festivals in the study. You can read more information, including the study’s methodology, online here.