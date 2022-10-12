(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs.

Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that measured levels of happiness, based on 7 key indicators ranging from Personal Finance, Leisure Activities, and Mental Health.

Kentucky came in at the 47th happiest state overall. These are the results for Kentucky, with #1 considered the best and #50 the worst:

#26 Personal Finance

#31 Personal Relationships

#33 Employment

#42 Social Policies

#44 Leisure Activities

#47 Mental Health

#49 Physical Health

Illinois came in at 2, and Indiana came in at 39. The happiest state was Massachusetts while the unhappiest state was West Virginia.

For the complete study and methodology, or additional details about the Happiest States in the US, please visit this website.