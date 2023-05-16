HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – According to a new study from Forbes Advisor, fatal car accidents are on the rise nationwide. To analyze which states had more dangerous drivers, they compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across six key metrics.

According to their data, Texas had the worst drivers overall, as well as the second highest number of fatal accidents involving a drowsy driver and fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving the wrong way on a one-way street. Just a few places lower on the list was Kentucky, which they said had the 5th worst drivers overall and the fourth highest number of accidents involving in a distracted driver.

Elsewhere in the Tri-State, Illinois ranked 15th place overall for worst driving and Indiana was in 23rd.

For more details on the study, you can read the full results online here.