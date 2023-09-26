HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A new study from Regional Foundation Repair has found that Kentucky residents are the nicest in the country to delivery people.

The study surveyed Americans in every state to find where people are the nicest to delivery people by asking a variety of questions, including how often they tip 20% and the kind gestures they do to thank their drivers. According to the study, 76% of Kentucky respondents said they always smile at delivery people, 50% said they are more generous tipping during the holiday season and 26% of residents said they know their mail person’s name.

Louisville was also named the best city to be a delivery person in the country, with 68.6% of Louisville residents saying they always smile at delivery people.

Elsewhere in the Tri-State, the study suggests residents could be more kind to their delivery people. Indiana was named the state most likely to avoid making eye contact or smiling at delivery people they see, ranking it as the second least kind state in the nation. Illinois was named the fifth least kind state to delivery people, however Chicago was named the 11th nicest city for delivery drivers.

For more information on the study, click here.