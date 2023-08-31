HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In a study from Leafwell, Kentucky is among the top 10 states most interested in medical marijuana.

Officials say the research, carried out by medical marijuana experts, used Google search figures to reveal how frequently each state is searching for medical marijuana and related search terms. These terms were combined to find each state’s average monthly searches for medical marijuana-related terms per 100,000 people.

Officials say Kentucky places tenth in the rankings, with its top question being how to get a medical marijuana card in the state. Researchers say the average monthly medical marijuana searches per 100,000 residents in Kentucky is 62.

Researchers say the study revealed that Florida ranks as the state most interested in marijuana for medical purposes. With 231 monthly searches per 100,000 people, with the top search query being how to get a medical marijuana card in Florida. Leafwell says Idaho was revealed to have the lowest interest in medical marijuana of all 50 states, with zero monthly average searches for terms related to medical marijuana.

As for the rest of the Tristate, Indiana placed 17 with average monthly medical marijuana searches per 100,000 residents being 40, and Illinois placed 26 with average monthly medical marijuana searches per 100,000 residents being 31.