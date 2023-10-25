HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Researchers at WhistleOut say that Kentucky was graded lower on its effort to enforce cell phone use on the road.

Researchers at WhistleOut say, “At WhistleOut, we want you to use your cell phone, but be safe while doing so—especially when driving. We are vehemently against distracted driving and are tracking the states that stand with us in banning cell phone use on the road. As we noted in our companion report, distracted driving deaths account for 8.8% of all fatal motor vehicle collisions in the United States.”

Researchers say they looked at each state to see which laws around cell phone use have been passed and are enforced, and then graded each state’s effort. Officials do note that no state had laws fully enforcing all three categories: a handheld ban, a young driver cell phone ban, and a texting ban.

In the Tri-State, the rankings were:

State Rank (letter grade) Handheld ban Young driver cell phone ban Texting ban Illinois A Yes Partial Yes Indiana A Yes Partial Yes Kentucky C No Partial Yes (Courtesy: Results from WhistleOut)

Researchers say Alabama came in at the top of the list, while Montana came in at the bottom of the list.

WhistleOut says one impactful way to prevent distracted driving on the road is for states to pass and enforce laws on cell phone use while driving.

The full report can be found here.