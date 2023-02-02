(WALLETHUB) – Kentucky had unemployment claims last week that were lower than in the previous week, according to a study from WalletHub.

WalletHub officials say new unemployment claims decreased slightly week-over-week on January 23 amid high inflation and the threat of a recession. WalletHub says to help add some context to these statistics, WalletHub just released updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims Are Decreasing the Most.

Kentucky came in at number one for the quickest recovery of unemployment claims, while Utah came in at 51. Indiana came in at 29 and Illinois at 36.

