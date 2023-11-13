HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A study from BetKentucky.com compared the average price of a coffee across the US to see which state pays the most for coffee. Kentucky and Indiana were discovered to be some of the cheapest of all states to buy a cup of coffee.

The study says Kentucky is in the 41st position on its list at $2.25 a cup. As for the rest of the Tri-State, in Illinois it costs $2.44 for a cup of coffee and is 30th on the list, while in Indiana it’s $2.21 and 43rd on the list.

Rank State Average Price of a Coffee (All Sizes) 30 Illinois $2.44 41 Kentucky $2.25 43 Indiana $2.21 (Courtesy: BetKentucky.com)

In comparison, Hawaii is the most expensive place to get coffee, where the average cup costs $3.76. Meanwhile, the cheapest coffee in all of America is in Alabama, where residents pay $1.88.

Researchers say data was gathered from Menuwithprice.com, by extracting and analyzing menus from over 5,000 US coffee shops across all states. The results are the average cost of coffee, including multiple sizes, but exclude alcoholic coffee beverages. Further data on cappuccino prices were also collected from Numbeo.

You can view the full study here.