HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a study by TotalShape.com, a new ranking has revealed that Kentucky is among the states to spend more to host a Fourth of July barbecue in 2023.

Researchers say the data is based on the current cost of grocery items – including beef, cheese, and bread – compared against the average salary in each state, to identify where people have to pay the most to buy the same BBQ ingredients. The researchers say these numbers are based on a ten-person BBQ cost that includes two beers per guest. Researchers say information for the where all states ranked was derived from data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index and Numbeo’s Cost of Living Index.

The study reveals South Dakota comes in at number one out of ten for most expensive, with an average monthly salary being $3,577 and the cost for a ten-person barbecue is $150.80. As for the Tri-State, Kentucky comes in at number three with an average monthly salary being $3,668 and the cost for a ten-person barbecue is $139.72. Meanwhile, Illinois comes in at number five with an average monthly salary being $4,594 and the cost for a ten-person barbecue is $172.19. With Indiana, it comes in at number 21 with an average monthly salary being $3,898 and the cost for a ten-person barbecue is $120.90.

Researchers say there are some ways people looking to throw a Fourth of July celebration can without compromising on fun. Some tips include:

See whether guests can split the bill to cover the food, or bring their own preprepared dishes to the cookout. This will help take the pressure off the host.

Try to include vegetarian mains where possible, as large portions of grill-friendly vegetables like mushrooms and tomatoes are currently cheaper than meat.

Implement a ‘bring your own beer’ rule, so hosts don’t have to worry about buying liquor or alcohol in bulk. Then hosts can focus their resources just on food.

TotalShape’s spokesperson said, “With food prices up across America in the last year, many of us will be left worried about covering the cost of our usual holiday celebrations this summer – especially for the Fourth of July, which is a chance for the whole family to get together. As well as utilizing the usual tactics to keep costs low – including keeping an eye out for seasonal deals, taking advantage of coupons, buying in bulk and freezing portions and opting for own-brand products – there are some specific money-saving tips BBQ hosts can follow this year.”