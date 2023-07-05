HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Solitaire Bliss, Kentucky is among one of the least pickleball obsessed states in the country.

Officials say pickleball has become very popular in the intramural sports world. Solitaire Bliss says the sport originated in 1965, and is the sports combination of badminton, ping-pong and tennis. Researchers note its team used online search interest to find which cities and states across the country are joining in the sport.

Researchers explained, “To determine overall obsession levels by state, we collected search interest data for 12 keywords related to pickleball. We shortened the list to basic terms to find the states most eager to learn more about the sport, and we then collected the total search volume for the terms. To determine overall scores, we totaled the search volume across all keywords. We then scaled the scores from 0 to 100, with 100 being the highest possible score.”

The study says Kentucky ranks #5 least pickleball obsessed state, tying with Arkansas and Kansas. Researchers say residents in Massachusetts, Hawaii and Florida are most pickleball obsessed based on search interest. The absolute least pickleball obsessed states are Alaska, Montana and South Dakota. Illinois and Indiana did not place in the study.

The full study can be viewed here.