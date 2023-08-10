HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – August 10 is National Lazy Day, which might be good news to Kentucky residents, at least according to a new study.

According to the CDC, federal physical activity guidelines for adults should be either 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous, aerobic activity and two days of muscle strengthening per week. BetKentucky.com analyzed data from the CDC to discover America’s “laziest states” by finding which states struggle to meet this target.

According to their study, Kentucky had only 15.3% of residents getting the CDC recommended amount of physical activity per week, making it the state with the least amount of adults meeting these guidelines. The chart below shows the percent of adults meeting the guidelines each week, states in indicate they fall below the national average of 23%:

