HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Swimming can be a great way to cool off during the hot summer days, and a new study from MyDatingAdviser has named the best spots in Kentucky for more adventurous and less modest swimmers.

The website named the best locations in every state for skinny dipping based on categories including climate, average summer air and water temperature, pollution level and beach quality score. Taylorsville Lake was named as the best spot for skinny dipping in the state overall for its surrounding landscapes and clear waters.

Using this data, the website named the following 13 locations as the best skinny dipping spots in Kentucky:

Taylorsville Lake (Taylorsville)

Lake Cumberland (Jamestown)

Nolin River Lake (Bee Spring)

Lake Barkley (Cadiz)

Rough River Lake (Falls of Rough)

Dale Hollow Lake (Burkesville)

Cave Run Lake (Morehead)

Laurel River Lake (Corbin)

Greenbo Lake (Greenup)

Lake Reba (Richmond)

Barren River Lake (Lucas)

Guist Creek Lake (Shelbyville)

Red River Gorge (Slade)

For more information, and to view the full results of their study, visit MyDatingAdviser’s website.