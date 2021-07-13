Study recruiting Kentucky cancer patients

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Researchers are searching for Kentuckians recently diagnosed with cancer. A new study will chronicle their experiences, both positive and negative.

University of Louisville Health officials are looking for Kentucky residents 18 and over for a Life After Diagnosis and Descriptors of Experience and Responses survey. The study will track a person’s well-being, health, experience and the impacts of cancer and cancer treatment on their lives.

You can find more information or enroll in the study here.

