HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) say a Sturgis man died after a motorcycle collision that happened in Marion.

KSP says at approximately 6:46 p.m. on Tuesday, KSP responded to a single vehicle motorcycle collision at the intersection of North Main Street and East Mound Park Avenue in Marion, Kentucky.

Police say preliminary investigation revealed that William R. Keene, 49, of Sturgis, was operating a motorcycle eastbound on West Mound Park Avenue. Police say the motorcycle accelerated from a stop sign at the intersection of West Mound Park Avenue and North Main Street, crossed North Main Street and attempted to drive onto East Mound Park Avenue. Authorities say for unknown reasons, Keene lost control of the motorcycle and struck a wooden telephone pole.

Police say Keene was transported to the Crittenden County Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A passenger, Jamie Whitworth, of Marion, Kentucky, was not injured from the collision.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing and being led by Trooper Ethan Garrison.