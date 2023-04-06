HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Vine Grove man is suspected of murder after deputies found three bodies in Breckinridge County.

Late Wednesday night, Kentucky State Police troopers received a call from Breckinridge County 911 Center asking for help with an investigation.

The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office found three deceased victims while responding to a welfare check at a Vine Grove home on High Plains Road, according to KSP.

Investigators revealed that Audrey Whealan, 77, and Michelle Whealan, 51, were found dead inside the home. Both women were from Vine Grove. Additionally, officers say they found 58-year-old Vine Grove resident Doss Smothers dead on the property outside the home.

Police believe the three victims passed away from injuries sustained from blunt force trauma. Two dogs were allegedly also found inside the home deceased.

Investigators pinned 28-year-old Tyler Brett-Vincient Wehmeyer of Vine Grove as their suspect for the murders. He was arrested and charged with three counts of Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Cruelty to Animals 2nd Degree. Wehmeyer was booked into the Breckinridge County Detention Center on no bond.