FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Beshear shared the latest numbers on the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The total amount of donations is $46,365,094 and the fund balance is $43,264,987.

The Governor announced in January that the state would apply the funds to add 20% on top of what FEMA awards in individual assistance for uninsured homeowners and renters impacted by the storms.

The fund was used to first pay every family that lost a loved one to the tornadoes to cover funeral expenses. 77 Kentuckians lost their lives in the deadly tornadoes that took place on Dec. 10, 2021.

Approximately $1.4 million from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will go to more than 1,400 Kentuckians who are registered and qualify for FEMA benefits.

“This is a way we can quickly and clearly identify individuals who qualify for assistance and get the money out the door,” said Gov. Beshear.

Checks should go out within the next two weeks. The number of Kentuckians who are eligible to receive FEMA benefits and the extra 20% includes at least 475 uninsured homeowners and 987 uninsured renters.

The Governor said if Kentuckians should apply now if they haven’t signed up yet for individual assistance through FEMA and think they may qualify. The final deadline to apply is Feb. 11.

Applying for help is free and can be done online at DisasterAssistance.gov. Help can also be received by calling (800) 621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.

Give FEMA the number for relay services, such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others,. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week.