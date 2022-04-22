DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Future doctors and nurses at Dixon Elementary received their first patients on April 22. Students in the preschool class each received a teddy bear to examine for a teddy bear clinic.

The teddy bear clinic was put on by the medical nursing students at Webster County High School with registered nurse instructor Julie Brown.

The nursing students assisted the preschool class in examining each teddy bear. Examination stations included vital signs, physical, X-ray, dentist, eye doctor, surgery, drop-off and discharge.

Preschool students learned what it was like to be a dentist, eye doctor and surgeon. They also learned how to take X-rays and check vital signs.