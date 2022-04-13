KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear joined officials for the unveiling of the 2022 Governor’s Derby Celebration Poster.

“Around the world, the Kentucky Derby is known as ‘the most exciting two minutes in sports,’ but here in Kentucky, it is more than just a race: It’s our culture,” the Governor said. “Whether you are standing against the rail at Churchill Downs or watching with friends and family at home, the Derby is when we come together to celebrate what it means to be a Kentuckian.”

To celebrate the 148th Kentucky Derby, the Governor and First Lady selected Kentucky artist Cassie Russell-Dossett to design this year’s Derby celebration poster. “I’ve spent my entire life in Kentucky, my roots go pretty deep. I’ve always felt the Derby was just a part of me. It’s really an unexpected honor to be a part of the 2022 Governor’s Derby Celebration,” Russell-Dossett said. “My painting, ‘Bluegrass Dreams,’ is meant to honor anyone who ever had a dream and then did one thing every day toward seeing it come true.”

“The Kentucky Derby Festival is a longtime tradition that brings Kentuckians and our guests together to experience all the things we love about the Bluegrass State,” Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry said. “After two years of navigating a worldwide pandemic, we are ready to welcome our guests back to Kentucky for an unforgettable Derby experience.”