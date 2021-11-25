Thousands of dead Kentuckians removed from voter rolls

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Secretary of State Michael Adams announces that, for the sixth month this year, more voters were removed from Kentucky’s voter rolls than were added.

Just in October, 6,968 new voters registered, while 7,146 were removed. Of those that were removed, 5,908 were deceased voters, 873 felony convicts, 314 who moved out of state, 26 who voluntarily de-registered, 24 who were adjudged incompetent and 1 duplicate registration.

“Ensuring election integrity is a daily process,” Adams said. “Through vigilance and diligence, we are cleaning up the mess I inherited when I was sworn in last year.”

Democratic registrants make up 46% of the electorate, with 1,637,006 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 3,225, a 0.2% decrease.

Republican registrants total 1,582,317, or 44.4% of voters. Republicans saw an increase of 2,117 voters, or 0.13%. In addition, 9.5% of voters, or 338,217, are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 930 voters, or 0.28%.