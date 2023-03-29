KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials say as of 10 a.m. on March 29, three barges remain settled against the lower McAlpine Dam structure along the Ohio River.

According to Louisville’s city website, crews have been assessing damage and determining operational objectives for the next 12 to 24 hours. Officials say more than 80 air quality samples have been taken so far and all tests to date show zero evidence of any hazards that would pose a health risk, though teams are continuously monitoring the situation.

Officials note that monitoring will remain firmly in place until the situation is fully resolved. A news release says the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet will continue sampling the Ohio River downstream from the dam and will make those results public as soon as available.

Louisville officials say there was corn carried aboard the barges, and one vessel with three independent cargo holds containing about 1,400 tons of methanol. Officials note that currently, the methanol contained within the vessel does not pose a risk to the surrounding air or water supply in the greater Louisville area. Officials say there remains no evidence of a tank breach or any leaks, and air and water monitoring resources are in place.

Louisville says the river waterway reopened to river traffic at 7:32 p.m. March 28 through the use of the local vessel traffic services.