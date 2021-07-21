Three western KY counties part of $1 million in grants to feed children

KENTUCKY (WEHT) Union, Webster and Henderson counties are recipients of a $1 million in grants that are helping serving meals to children across the state. Since the start of the pandemic, No Kid Hungry’s partnership with Feeding Kentucky has distributed over $1 million in grants to school districts and community organizations, resulting in over 8 million meals being served to kids across the state.

“Schools and community organizations play a critical role in Kentucky’s food system. These grants ensure that they have the resources to reach as many Kentucky kids as possible,” said Kate McDonald, No Kid Hungry Kentucky Director at Feeding Kentucky.

A No Kid Hungry Kentucky grant allowed Webster County Schools to open a Resource Center and Food Pantry in December 2020. Valerie Knight, Webster County Schools Food Service Director, says, “The Resource Center has brought together the school district, county officials, local businesses and community organizations to ensure all students and families have what they need to thrive. The No Kid Hungry grant has changed lives. We are a security net for many and hope to continue our work for years to come.”