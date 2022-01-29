Time is running out to apply for Federal Disaster Assistance

A car sits among the remains of a destroyed house after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Time is of the essence as Kentucky homeowners have less than two weeks to apply for federal disaster assistance. The help is said to be provided to Kentuckians who suffered uninsured or underinsured damage to their property from the Dec. 10-11 storms and tornadoes.

FEMA officials urge those who need to apply to do so, as Friday, Feb. 11, is the deadline to apply for assistance for survivors in Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties.

According to officials, survivors are encouraged to file insurance claims for damage to their homes, personal property and vehicles before they apply for FEMA assistance. They add that FEMA grants do not have to be repaid, and that assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

Applying for help is free. Visit DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app.