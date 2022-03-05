KENTUCKY (WEHT) — There’s less than ten days left for Kentucky tornado survivors to apply for aid. Monday, March 14 is the extended deadline for FEMA assistance following the deadly December 10 tornado.

The deadline won’t impact people still in the appeals process. FEMA says they’re trying to reach survivors who may not have applied yet because they felt their needs were not as great as others. However, FEMA has already allocated money based on what the expected needs were.

“When we really pushed we got lots of people who were still coming in. And here’s what their response would be. — ‘I didn’t want to take away resources that other people may have needed more than I did.’ And the wonderful thing about the state of Kentucky is that you guys care about each other,” says La-Tenga Hopes, FEMA Media Relations Specialist.

On top of money to help with rebuilding homes, FEMA also has funds for disaster related needs. This is for essential things lost to the storm, such as clothing, household goods, computers or cars.