Time running out to enter last Kentucky $1M vaccine drawing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians who want to participate in the state’s last vaccine lottery drawing have two days to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to enter.

On Friday, one $1 million winner and five more full-scholarship winners will be announced. In order to be eligible, participants must have received at least one shot of a vaccine and be a permanent resident.

Beshear says there have been nearly 100,000 new entries since the last drawing. The deadline for the final drawing is 11:59 p.m. EDT Wednesday.