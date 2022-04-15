KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The tax deadlines for some Kentucky counties have been extended, according to the Kentucky Department of Revenue (KDR).

In terms of the Tri-State, KDR says the deadline to file 2021 tax returns is April 18, but individuals and households affected by the December 2021 severe storms, tornados and flooding who reside or have a business in Hopkins, Muhlenberg, and Ohio counties have been granted an extension until May 16.

KDR says that for those who have questions or require assistance may submit a general inquiry on the DOR website at “Get Help” or contact DOR taxpayer assistance at (502) 564-4581. ​