KENTUCKY (WEHT) — With Christmas approaching, many families are still working to regain a sense of normalcy after destructive floods tore through eastern Kentucky.

First Lady Britainy Beshear is hoping a toy drive can help Kentucky flood victims this holiday season.

​”For many of us, the holidays are a time for being at home surrounded by family and friends. But this year, many in Eastern Kentucky have suffered a tragedy,” she says. “They’ve lost everything, including their homes and maybe even someone they love.”

She adds that through the toy drive, we can make this season a little easier for those who are working to rebuild their lives by donating a toy to bring a child hope and joy during the holidays.​

Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be shipped to or dropped off at the ​events and locations listed here.