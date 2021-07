GEORGETOWN, Ky (WEHT) Toyota Kentucky in Georgetown rolled out its ten millionth Camry.

The white 2021 Toyota Camry came off the line as the plant celebrated 35 years in operation in the Bluegrass State. The Camry is one of America’s best-selling cars of all time.

This comes after the Kentucky plant produced its 13 millionth Rav4 hybrid earlier this year.