Toyota Ky. celebrates milestones with $1.3 million grant for STEM education

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WEHT) – Earlier this month, a very special RAV4 Hybrid rolled off the line, marking the 13 millionth vehicle assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky since production started in 1988.
The 1,300-acre Georgetown campus is also home to a powertrain facility on track to reach its own milestone this year, producing its 13 millionth engine.
Toyota Kentucky is recognizing both milestones with a $1.3 million commitment to furthering STEM education and workforce development programs across the Commonwealth.
Grant recipients include:
- Rise STEM Academy for Girls
- Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG)
- Black Male Working (BMW) Academy
- Prichard Committee
- Partners for Youth
In February, the company celebrated its 30 millionth North American produced vehicle – a Toyota Sienna produced at its Princeton, Ind., plant. Later this year, Toyota Kentucky will celebrate its 35th anniversary and the production of its 10 millionth Camry.