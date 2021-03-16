Toyota Ky. celebrates milestones with $1.3 million grant for STEM education

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WEHT) – Earlier this month, a very special RAV4 Hybrid rolled off the line, marking the 13 millionth vehicle assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky since production started in 1988.

The 1,300-acre Georgetown campus is also home to a powertrain facility on track to reach its own milestone this year, producing its 13 millionth engine.

Toyota Kentucky is recognizing both milestones with a $1.3 million commitment to furthering STEM education and workforce development programs across the Commonwealth.

Grant recipients include:

  • Rise STEM Academy for Girls
  • Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG)
  • Black Male Working (BMW) Academy
  • Prichard Committee
  • Partners for Youth

In February, the company celebrated its 30 millionth North American produced vehicle – a Toyota Sienna produced at its Princeton, Ind., plant. Later this year, Toyota Kentucky will celebrate its 35th anniversary and the production of its 10 millionth Camry.

