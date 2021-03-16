Toyota Ky. celebrates milestones with $1.3 million grant for STEM education

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WEHT) – Earlier this month, a very special RAV4 Hybrid rolled off the line, marking the 13 millionth vehicle assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky since production started in 1988.

The 1,300-acre Georgetown campus is also home to a powertrain facility on track to reach its own milestone this year, producing its 13 millionth engine.

Toyota Kentucky is recognizing both milestones with a $1.3 million commitment to furthering STEM education and workforce development programs across the Commonwealth.

Grant recipients include:

Rise STEM Academy for Girls

Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG)

Black Male Working (BMW) Academy

Prichard Committee

Partners for Youth

In February, the company celebrated its 30 millionth North American produced vehicle – a Toyota Sienna produced at its Princeton, Ind., plant. Later this year, Toyota Kentucky will celebrate its 35th anniversary and the production of its 10 millionth Camry.