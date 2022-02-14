FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced another major step toward the construction and development of the Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation BlueOvalSK Battery Park to be located in Hardin County. That major step will be the design and construction of an on-site training facility and a new satellite campus for the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC).

The Finance and Administration Cabinet released a Request for Proposals (RFP) on behalf of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) and ECTC. This RFP requests professional design and construction administration services for this new on-site training facility to be constructed in Glendale, Kentucky.

KCTCS has an appropriation of $25 million for the design and construction of the project’s site development, new building and site amenities, roadways and parking lots. Detailed programmatic needs of the on-site training facility are currently being determined by KCTCS and ECTC in collaboration with their manufacturing partners.

Advanced manufacturing and techincal laboratories and classrooms will be a major part of the construction plans but not the only planned aspects of the facility. Faculty and staff offices and support spaces; transportation-related laboratories and classrooms; and workforce development offices and meeting rooms will all be included in the construction plans.

“A cutting-edge, flexible training facility designed to meet both the initial startup and long-term educational and training needs at BlueOvalSK is critical to the success of the most significant economic development project in Kentucky’s history,” said Gov. Beshear. “Once constructed, it will provide the classrooms used to train the employees who will produce these electric vehicle batteries. It will also include the laboratories that will be used in research and development of this advanced technology, as well as provide offices and meeting space for the faculty and staff.”

“We envision a new facility that not only will accommodate the need for on-site training during the plant’s initial years but also will easily adapt to meet the needs of subsequent years of training requirements,” KCTCS President Dr. Paul Czarapata said. “We look forward to working with Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation on this facility that will train the workforce for many years to come.”

The first task of the design contractor will be to develop a building and site program for the new facility with the goal of bidding the construction of the project in January 2023 upon award of the contract. The RFP can be found on the state’s eprocurement website.

Gov. Beshear announced BlueOvalSK along with Ford Motor Co. Executive Chair Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley and president of SK Innovation’s battery business Dong-Seob Jee in Sept. 2021. The $5.8 billion project is the single largest economic development investment in the history of the commonwealth and will create 5,000 jobs.

“Leading the electrification revolution requires a skilled workforce to use and develop the latest technologies, and we appreciate that Ford’s partners in Kentucky understand the importance of workforce development and training,” said Director of Workforce Development for BlueOvalSK Battery Park Liliana Ramirez. “The Commonwealth of Kentucky and the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College’s new state-of-the-art facility on-site at BlueOvalSK Battery Park will allow Kentuckians to develop the skills needed as we prepare to usher in a new era of advanced manufacturing there.”

To read more about the BlueOvalSK Battery Park announcement click here.

The commonwealth continues to see growth in the electric vehicle industry. Gov. Beshear announced that Kentucky can receive as much as $10,280,470 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation for fiscal year 2022 to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure last week.

“We know that electric vehicles are the way of the future, and Kentucky is going to be at the center of that transition,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentuckians are going to be making the batteries for these cars, and this will ensure we have the infrastructure in place that will allow Kentuckians to drive and enjoy them.”