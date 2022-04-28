FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – One of the Tri-States’ governors was named one of the most popular governors in the United States. Gov. Andy Beshear is the most popular Democratic governor according to a new poll released on April 28.

The Morning Consult poll shows that 59% of registered voters in Kentucky approve of Gov. Beshear’s job performance. The results are consistent with previous Morning Consult surveys indicating strong approval ratings for Gov. Beshear since he took office, as well as a Mason-Dixon poll showing a 60% approval rating for Gov. Beshear three months ago.

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement:

“With his strong and steady response to a once-in-a-century pandemic and devastating storms, Gov. Beshear has put people before politics and led us through some of our hardest days. The Governor is now leading us into our best days, shattering economic records and building a brighter future for working families across the commonwealth as the best jobs governor in our history. Despite the constant partisan attacks from Frankfort, Kentuckians across the political divide know that Gov. Beshear is working for them, so it’s no surprise almost two-thirds of Kentuckians approve of the job he’s doing.”

Beshear has announced more than 18,000 new jobs with companies announcing more than $11.2 billion in investment to Kentucky’s economy. This announcement includes the largest in state history as Ford and partner SK Innovation are building two electric battery plants in Hardin County. The two plants combined will create 5,000 Kentucky jobs and invest $5.8 billion into the state’s economy.

Gov. Beshear announced this month the second largest project in Kentucky history. Envision AESC will invest $2 billion and create 2,000 jobs in Warren County to build an electric vehicle battery factory. This project will cement Kentucky as the nation’s EV battery capital.