Truck belonging to missing man, human remains found in Ky. pond

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WATE) — A discovery in a Kentucky pond Sunday morning may give investigators answers to what may have happened to a man missing out of Scott County, Tenn. since March 2018.

An Illinois-based dive team and Pine Knot, Ky. towing company recovered from a pond in Strunk, Ky. a pickup truck belonging to missing Kentucky man Jeff Shepherd and inside the truck were human remains, according to the McCreary County (Kentucky) Coroner’s Office. The human remains have not yet been identified and were sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and identification.

Shepherd, 30, of Winfield, had last been seen on March 12, 2018 and was reported missing out of Scott County, Tenn.

Investigators say on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 during the morning hours, the dive team known as Chaos Divers retrieved a license plate belonging to the truck and the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the plate to be registered to Shepherd. The truck was removed from the pond by Genoe’s Towing and Recovery with assistance from Chaos Divers; upon removing the vehicle from the pond, human remains were determined to be inside.

The coroner’s office also said a deputy coroner was already on-scene and pronounced the individual inside the truck deceased at 2:09 p.m. The remains were ordered to be transported inside the vehicle by Genoe’s Towing to the Pine Knot Fire Department where they could be removed with privacy and respect.

The investigation is ongoing and the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s office will perform the autopsy on the remains and seek a positive identification.

“Assisting the coroner’s office was Pine Knot Fire Department, McCreary County EMS, McCreary County Sheriffs Office, and Kentucky State Police,” the McCreary County (Kentucky) Coroner’s Office posted about the development. “Special thanks goes to Chaos Divers and Graham Barrineau for their efforts, this wouldn’t have been possible without their help,”