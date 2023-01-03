KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) put out a reminder keep people safe. In the most recent events of rain flooding the roads, some people may try to drive through the water.

KYTC officials urge the public to reconsider that decision. They put up a video with a catchy reminder to “turn around, don’t drown.” Reports say a mere 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars, while two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.

You can view the video below.

Officials remind people to never underestimate the force and power of water.