U of L President accepts transfer to Penn State presidency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Neeli Bendapudi, President of the University of Louisville, has accepted the position of president at Penn State University.

“The University of Louisville has proven itself a truly special place in which to invest under President Bendapudi’s leadership. In partnership with Neeli, we have restored faith not only in the University, but in its Foundation,” said U of L Foundation Chair Earl Reed. “While I am truly saddened to see Neeli leave, I am thankful for the positive impact that she has had on our community, and I wish her well in her new role at Penn State.”

The announcement came on Thursday. In an official statement, President Bendapudi thanked the university’s faculty, staff and students, noting the accomplishments and improvements undertaken during her tenure while noting the difficulties of the past couple of years.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to thank President Bendapudi for her outstanding leadership of this great university. University of Louisville is now stronger than ever and poised for extraordinary successes in the years to come,” said Board of Trustees Chair Mary Nixon. “Neeli’s enthusiastic and unwavering championship of the University has made a difference on campus, in the city, and in the Commonwealth. We will miss her greatly and together, we will ensure a successful and seamless transition, for us and for her.”

The Board of Trustees is planning to meet next Thursday with the president to determine the school’s next steps, including the appointment of an interim president.