KENTUCKY (WEHT) -U.S. 60 in Crittenden County is currently blocked after a semi-truck carrying 20 crushed scrap cars crashed near the 10 mile marker.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that the crash took place between the Fords Ferry Road and Mound Park Street intersections and the truck took out two utility poles that carried a major fiber optic cable. Officials say the cable fell on top of the crashed truck and had to be carefully removed before the crash site could be cleared.

The truck and cars have been cleared and the Marion Police and Crittenden County Sheriff’s Deputies are on-site to handle traffic control. Passenger vehicles are able to detour via side streets. Trucks are advised to detour via KY 120 East and KY 654 West.

Cleanup is expected to last until approximately 7 p.m.