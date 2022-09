LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

Kevin Real, the University of Kentucky Department of Communication chair, was arrested Thursday. Real has been placed on administrative leave and is not on campus, according to a UK spokesperson.

The 65-year-old has been at the university since 2002, according to documents on the UK website and his LinkedIn profile.

Real was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center Thursday.