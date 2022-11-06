LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky student was arrested on Sunday after an incident allegedly occurred in a residence hall.

Jay Blanton told FOX 56 that 22-year-old Sophia Rosing was arrested in Boyd Hall and charged with:

Public intoxication

Third-degree assault – involving a police officer

Fourth-degree assault – no visible injury

Second-degree disorderly conduct

UK President Eli Capilouto released a public statement following the incident in which he said an incident involving violence, racial slurs, and offensive language occurred in a UK resident hall.

Capilouto also commended the student worker for exercising professionalism, restraint, and discretion.

Rosing was arrested by campus police after the incident, which the University of Kentucky described as “disturbing” was recorded.

UK confirmed they condemn this type of behavior and it will not be tolerated. They reached out to everyone else involved in the incident to offer them support.

FOX 56 has reached out to authorities for more information and will provide updates as they become available.