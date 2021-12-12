University of Louisville vows smooth leadership transition

Neeli Bendapudi speaks during a meeting of the Penn State Board of Trustees, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in State College, Pa. The Penn State Board of Trustees voted Thursday to hire Bendapudi as president. She’s first woman and first person of color to serve in that role for Penn State. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Political and campus leaders have expressed sadness over the pending departure of the University of Louisville’s president.

But attention is turning to the upcoming search for her successor. School leaders promised a smooth transition Thursday after Neeli Bendapudi was hired to become Penn State’s next president. UofL said the Board of Trustees will meet Monday to discuss appointing an interim president.

Bendapudi says she’ll work with UofL trustees to “ensure a smooth transition.” She predicts the school is on a course to “rise to greater heights.”