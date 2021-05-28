UofL Health to require COVID-19 vaccine

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly said that the University of Louisville would be requiring students and faculty to get the vaccine. The university is strongly recommending students and faculty get the vaccine, but they are NOT requiring people to get the shot. The article now reflects the correction.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT) UofL Health is requiring all team members to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Sept. 1, 2021:

All team members, and providers, including residents, fellows and rotating students, will be required to be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine. This includes all doses of a vaccine plus the CDC recommended waiting time from the final dose.

All long-term contracted staff, such as food and nutrition services, environmental services and security are also requested to be fully vaccinated.

Any new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before they can begin employment with UofL Health.

Team members and providers who cannot get vaccinated for medical or religious reasons will be allowed to apply for an exemption using the same process they currently use for the Flu vaccine. UofL Health will comply with all applicable laws related to vaccine exemptions.

After Sept. 1, 2021, team members and providers who are not vaccinated, and have not received an exemption, may be subject to disciplinary action. This date was chosen because full FDA approval of at least one of the COVID-19 vaccines is expected by that point. If full approval is not granted by then, implementation of this requirement will be delayed.