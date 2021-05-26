UofL to require students to get the COVID vaccine

KENTUCKY (WEHT) The University of Louisville says all students, faculty and staff will be required to have the COVID vaccine for the fall semester.

Anyone who cannot get vaccinated for medical or religious reasons, will be allowed to apply for an exemption. The university says people will follow the same process for the flu vaccine.

Anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated by the September 1 deadline, and who hasn’t applied for an exemption, may be subject to disciplinary action. This date was chosen because full FDA approval of at least one of the COVID-19 vaccines is expected by that point. If full approval is not granted by then, implementation of this requirement will be delayed.