An area of Richmond, Kentucky as sundown begins to dawn on the city (Courtesy: richmond.ky.us)

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — An elderly man that seemingly vanished over the weekend has been located, authorities say.

90-year-old Cletus Gentry was reported missing from a Richmond home just before midnight Saturday. Authorities believed he may have left the area in a white 2013 Chevy Impala.

Monday morning, Kentucky State Police say the investigation into his disappearance was finished. According to officials, Gentry was found safe and sound.

Police had initially asked the public to help in his search, but no word whether or not that played a factor into him being found.