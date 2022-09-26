KENTUCKY (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute $20 million to build temporary grain storage facilities in areas affected by last year’s tornadoes, including western Kentucky.

According to a release from Senator McConnell, the announcement will help reconnect local farmers to grain purchasers and reimburse those who have already constructed temporary facilities using their own resources. Senator McConnell included a provision in last year’s government funding bill directing the USDA to fund temporary grain storage infrastructure in western Kentucky.

“Last year’s tornado outbreak was one of the worst disasters to ever hit Kentucky and its devastation continues to hamper our families and businesses. That includes Western Kentucky’s farmers who, after losing millions of bushels of grain storage capacity in the storm, feared they might be unable to complete this year’s harvest. I knew we couldn’t allow their hard work to go to waste or their farms to fail, so I leveraged my position as Senate Republican Leader to secure USDA funding for new temporary storage facilities and pushed Secretary Vilsack to release the federal funds as soon as possible. I look forward to watching this extra capacity come online quickly and remove another obstacle to Western Kentucky’s tornado recovery efforts,” said Senator McConnell.

Governor Andy Beshear was in the Tri-State last week to announce the creation of the council of community recovery and resiliency, made up of members from state, local and federal agencies to guide community recovery after future disasters.