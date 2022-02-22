KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A bill has been proposed before the Kentucky legislature which would allow utility companies to raise their rates without going through the Kentucky Public Service Commission.

Republican Jim Gooch of Providence is the sponsor of House Bill 341. Supporters say the bill would streamline cases, while opponents say the bill makes it easier for utilities to raise rates.

The bill would no longer require utilities to notify customers of a rate increase request and it reduces waiting periods for utilities seeking a rate adjustment.